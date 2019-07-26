Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,625 head of cattle selling July 22, compared to 1,786 head the previous week and 2,101 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. The demand was good. The quality was plain through good. The slaughter cows were selling $6 to $7 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. A total of 226 cows and bulls was sold with 64% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 41% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows, 13% were bred heifers, 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.98); 23 head, 357 to 390 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (181.26); 32 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (171.58); 26 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.65); 31 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 156.50 to 166.50 (161.05); 50 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 149.50 to 159.50 (156.05); 23 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (147.72); 32 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 138.50 to 149.00 (145.95); 21 head, 719 to 747 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.39); 10 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (128.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 314 to 340 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (180.43); 20 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 163.50 to 173.50 (172.03); 59 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.62); 27 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.12); 46 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.07); 61 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (144.74).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 314 to 347 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.54); 23 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (142.74); 44 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.69); 28 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.98); 30 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.88); 36 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.53); 32 head, 609 to 641 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (131.69); 31 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.22); 18 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.95); 16 head, 755 to 783 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (117.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 310 to 321 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (141.55); 25 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.15); 37 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.61); 49 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (132.49); 47 head, 550 to 595lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.94).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (189.75); 29 head, 400 to 414 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (170.67); 33 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (154.43); 28 head, 505 to 542 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.48); 19 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.74); 11 head, 612 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.48); 13 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (139.81).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 4 head, 1070 to 1370 lbs., 58.00 to 63.50 (61.30) average; 11 head, 1145 to 1755 lbs., 64.00 to 69.50 (66.09) high; 3 head, 1208 to 1410 lbs., 55.00 to 57.00 (55.74) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1060 to 1365 lbs., 63.00 to 69.50 (65.09) average; 4 head, 1200 to 1325 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.76) high; 1 head, 985 lbs., 66.00 high light weight; 7 head, 1065 to 1410 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (59.56) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 25 head, 1020 to 1385 lbs., 57.00 to 63.50 (58.95) average; 7 head, 920 to 985 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (54.26) average light weight; 6 head, 1055 to 1270 lbs., 64.50 to 70.00 (67.47) high; 2 head, 945 to 975 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (65.03) high light weight; 17 head, 1030 to 1295 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (54.00) low; 12 head, 795 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (46.81) low light weight; 4 head, 1025 to 1150 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (44.03) very low; 8 head, 810 to 970 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (41.60) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1795 to 1960 lbs., 93.50 to 95.00 (94.51) average; 1 head, 1460 lbs., 104.00 high; 5 head, 1440 to 2220 lbs., 83.00 to 86.00 (84.61) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1110 to 1510 lbs., 710.00 to 1125.00 (953.81). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1255 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1078.77).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1175 lbs., 1175.00 to 1375.00 (1284.92).
