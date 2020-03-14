Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,253 head of cattle selling on March 9, compared to 1,782 head on March 2 and 3,219 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $7 to $9 lower. The steer and heifer calves have a sharply lower undertone. The demand was good. The quality was plain with a few attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 259 cows and bulls was sold with 41% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 39% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 71% cows, 29% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 300 to 336 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (169.26); 56 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.39); 71 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (163.31); 50 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 155.50 to 165.50 (161.66); 36 head, 519 to 542 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (156.03); 30 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.17); 42 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.64); 38 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.05); 3 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.06); 27 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (120.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 306 to 344 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.41); 15 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (150.61); 38 head, 401 to 430 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (153.26); 65 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.69); 81 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.23); 12 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.54). Medium and large frame 2, 54 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.04); 47 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.23); 38 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.11).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 27 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.47); 73 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (147.77); 36 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.05); 63 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.50); 56 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (141.06); 8 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.97); 30 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.46); 38 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.84); 25 head, 719 to 735 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (112.53); 15 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (108.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 325 to 333 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.73); 46 head, 352 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.32); 68 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.05); 31 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (133.03); 21 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.09); 31 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (121.84).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (162.59); 18 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.98); 10 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (159.80); 25 head, 465 to 473 lbs., 153.50 to 165.50 (160.77); 27 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (145.24); 16 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.45); 17 head, 608 to 617 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.85); 6 head, 677 to 678 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.00); 19 head, 795 lbs., 124.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1470 to 1515 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.97) average dressing; 11 head, 1270 to 1555 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (58.05) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1020 to 1450 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.26) average; 2 head, 1145 to 1155 lbs., 55.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1020 to 1200 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (55.21) average; 8 head, 850 to 995 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.25) average light weight; 7 head, 1130 to 1480 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (61.82) high; 12 head, 1005 to 1348 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (49.71) low; 9 head, 895 to 980 lbs., 46.00 to 49.00 (48.14) low light weight; 5 head, 1115 to 1154 lbs., 43.00 very low; 2 head, 775 to 950 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (41.10) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1330 to 1900 lbs., 83.00 to 87.00 (84.51) average; 6 head, 1485 to 1905 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (92.58) high; 12 head, 1355 to 2255 lbs., 76.00 to 81.50 (78.97) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1075 to 1240 lbs., 675.00 to 1000.00 (889.90).Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 760.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 925.00.
