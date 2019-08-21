Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,369 head of cattle selling on Aug. 19, compared to 1,531 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $5 higher. The demand was good and the quality was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady in a light test. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady to $2 lower also in a light test. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 44% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 45% bred cows, 48% were bred heifers and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (176.25); 41 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.55); 12 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (170.23); 22 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (161.54); 26 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 154.50 to 164.50 (159.87); 12 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 148.50 to 158.50 (152.93); 31 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 142.50 to 152.25 (150.44); 22 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 140.50 to 150.75 (148.23); 40 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.70). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (166.03); 25 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.07); 20 head, 415 to 433 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (156.79); 23 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (149.76); 28 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.51); 32 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 300 to 332 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.26); 18 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.83); 36 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.24); 56 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.05); 70 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (142.32); 22 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.84); 29 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 128.50 to 138.50 (135.54); 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.06); 11 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (127.78); 11 head, 760 to 778 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 320 to 344 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.93); 25 head, 353 to 385 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.77); 25 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.17); 17 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.78); 42 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.52); 29 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (127.72).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 303 to 335 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (172.24); 17 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (172.12); 8 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.79); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.76); 4 head, 515 to 530 lbs., 151.00 to 161.50 (156.17); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (140.22); 14 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.55); 9 head, 670 to 688 lbs., 138.50 to 148.00 (142.12); 14 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.76); 6 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.16); 31 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.21); 22 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.70).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1225 to 1955 lbs., 62.00 to 67.50 (64.49) average dressing; 12 head, 1110 to 1690 lbs., 58.00 to 61.50 (59.74) low; 4 head, 1315 to 1535 lbs., 53.00 to 57.50 (55.24) very low. Boner, 80 to 85, 8 head, 1010 to 1590 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.28) average; 3 head, 1245 to 1430 lbs., 67.00 to 68.00 (67.69) high; 12 head, 1070 to 1505 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.35) low; 3 head, 1010 to 1495 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (49.78) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 790 to 875 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.71) average light weight; 1 head, 1090 lbs., 63.00 high; 4 head, 770 to 995 lbs., 57.00 to 59.00 (57.80) high light weight; 55 head, 1005 to 1320 lbs., 52.00 to 57.50 (55.61) low; 7 head, 795 to 990 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (45.80) low light weight; 6 head, 1035 to 1175 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (48.17) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1415 to 1955 lbs., 88.00 to 93.50 (91.38) average; 4 head, 1635 to 2125 lbs., 94.00 to 97.00 (95.64) high; 12 head, 1395 to 2250 lbs., 82.00 to 87.00 (84.81) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1210 to 1580 lbs., 800.00 to 1250.00 (975.49). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 15 head, 1010 to 1485 lbs., 895.00 to 1350.00 (1139.12).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1100 to 1300 lbs., 910.00 to 1110.00 (1018.33).
