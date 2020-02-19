Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,202 head of cattle selling on Feb. 17, compared to 2,070 head on Feb. 10 and 2,370 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The total included 1,695 head of feeder cattle, 420 head of slaughter cattle and 87 replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,847 head of feeder cattle, 178 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $9 higher. The heifers were selling $6 to $8 higher. The quality was plain through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $8 to $9 higher following a light test the previous week. A total of 507 cows and bulls was sold with 33% going to packers. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 43% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 4% were replacement cattle with 61% bred cows, 18% were bred heifers and 21% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
