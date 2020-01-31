Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,498 head of cattle selling on Jan. 27, comapred to 2,329 head on Jan. 20 and 2,352 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,044 head of feeder cattle, 419 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 2,108 head of feeder cattle, 177 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the steers were selling $6 to $8 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 to $8 higher. A total of 454 cows and bulls was sold with 30% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 43% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows and 23% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
