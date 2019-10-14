Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,589 head of cattle selling on Oct. 7, compared to 3,274 head on Sept. 30 and 3,183 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The quality was good. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 lower, in a light test. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady, also in a light test. A total of 200 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 40% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 0% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows and 9% were bred heifer. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 310 to 344 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.38); 11 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (168.78); 51 head, 423 to 444 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (172.39); 63 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (160.90); 56 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 151.50 to 161.00 (155.30); 120 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (147.95); 41 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (148.40); 39 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.33); 47 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (135.32); 31 head, 753 to 757 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (144.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 319 to 348 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (161.98); 45 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.97); 42 head, 425 to 444 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.38); 50 head, 459 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.52); 39 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.90); 52 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (139.69); 43 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.47); 68 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.36). Medium and large frame 2, 65 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (148.73); 76 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.88).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 36 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.29); 38 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.49); 46 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.09); 24 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (136.24); 25 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.70); 46 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.20); 51 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (130.27); 63 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (129.05); 12 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.16); 10 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (122.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 44 head, 309 to 340 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.17); 62 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (125.65); 118 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (122.81); 62 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (125.75); 63 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.98); 73 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 118.00 to 129.50 (124.24).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.76); 29 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (157.07); 41 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.25); 36 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.29); 19 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.88); 19 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (133.21); 17 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.13).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1220 to 1800 lbs., 60.00 to 65.50 (63.32) average dressing; 13 head, 1225 to 1780 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.24) low; 3 head, 1145 to 1420 lbs., 49.00 to 53.00 (50.70) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1115 to 1330 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.69) average; 2 head, 1210 to 1220 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (64.00) high; 8 head, 1070 to 1285 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.32) low; 1 head, 1010 lbs., 44.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1125 to 1330 lbs., 56.50 to 59.00 (57.71) average; 3 head, 930 to 985 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (52.66) average light weight; 4 head, 925 to 995 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (54.79) high light weight; 25 head, 1010 to 1370 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.49) low; 8 head, 820 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.18) low light weight; 7 head, 1000 to 1185 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.28) very low; 3 head, 860 to 925 lbs., 39.00 to 43.00 (40.66) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1410 to 2140 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.38) average; 1 head, 1970 lbs., 96.00 high; 8 head, 1355 to 2005 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.94) low,
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1000 to 1335 lbs., 675.00 to 1050.00 (928.05). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 685.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.