The Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,516 head of cattle selling on July 8, compared to 2,120 head a week ago and 2,213 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $6 lower and the heifers were selling $2 lower. With more rain falling throughout the trade area it kept receipts low; however, demand remains good. The quality was plain through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $5 higher in a light test. The slaughter bulls were selling $7 higher also in a light test. A total of 183 cows and bulls was sold with 55% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 36% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 76% bred cows, 17% were bred heifers and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (188.58); 20 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (176.89); 28 head, 413 to 444 lbs., 161.50 to 171.50 (166.55); 34 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (154.93); 45 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (152.14); 54 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.25); 56 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (140.50); 26 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (139.50); 20 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (134.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 66 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (158.48); 57 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.14); 80 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (143.63); 83 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (140.35).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.82); 28 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.02); 32 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.51); 47 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (140.16); 83 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.38); 54 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.93); 43 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (126.31); 24 head, 662 to 693 lbs., 116.50 to 126.50 (122.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.64); 30 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.29); 35 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.22); 19 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.21).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 390 lbs., 166.50; 21 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 154.50 to 164.50 (158.50); 20 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.25); 36 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (145.65); 13 head, 552 to 581 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.50); 40 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 119.50 to 129.50 (124.51); 34 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (120.83).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1035 to 1595 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (59.09) average dressing; 13 head, 1195 to 1645 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.43) high; 1 head, 1410 lbs., 56.00 low, Boner 80, to 85%, 9 head, 1035 to 1495 lbs., 58.00 to 64.50 (61.17) average; 3 head, 1225 to 1785 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.79) high; 1 head, 880 lbs., 61.00 high light weight; 4 head, 1165 to 1360 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (57.31) low; 1 head, 990 lbs., 50.00 low light weight; 12 head, 1050 lbs., 50.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1065 to 1385 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.11) average; 6 head, 1040 to 1590 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.05) high; 1 head, 980 lbs., 63.00 high light weight; 10 head, 1010 to 1260 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.55) low; 6 head, 885 to 995 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (50.87) low light weight; 2 head, 1055 to 1085 lbs., 46.00 to 48.00 (47.01) very low; 4 head, 830 to 945 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.40) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1475 to 1945 lbs., 93.50 to 96.50 (94.75) average; 1 head, 1535 lbs., 103.00 high; 4 head, 1375 to 1840 lbs., 87.00 to 92.00 (88.69) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 22 head, 1000 to 1585 lbs., 700.00 to 1200.00 (951.73). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1030 to 1220 lbs., 755.00 to 950.00 (854.15).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 825.00 to 1085.00 (955.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.