Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,620 head of cattle selling on Sept. 23, compared to 2,653 head on Sept. 16 and 3,436 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3
higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 to $4 lower. A total of 257 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 35% was heifers, 16% was bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 6% bred cows, 19% were bred heifers and 75% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (180.10); 50 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (174.23); 44 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (176.79); 41 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (158.38); 73 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (147.01); 111 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.50); 74 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (139.96); 52 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (140.88); 33 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (138.20); 17 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (170.01); 42 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.02); 39 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 162.50 to 172.50 (167.95); 65 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (149.39); 76 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.37); 121 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.73). Medium and large frame 2, 48 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.12); 50 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.12).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 306 to 338 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (154.78); 19 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.81); 47 head, 408 to 430 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (147.17); 32 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (140.61); 54 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.78); 67 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (131.78); 69 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.71); 40 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (128.33); 21 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (130.50); 11 head, 755 to 758 lbs., 116.50 to 126.50 (121.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.66); 53 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (140.02); 72 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.31); 100 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.24); 85 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.41); 35 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (123.51).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 330 to 348 lbs., 171.50 to 181.00 (173.32); 11 head, 370 to 399 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (166.58); 32 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (171.59); 20 head, 450 to 481 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.92); 67 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (140.83); 48 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (133.01); 27 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.96); 30 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (130.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 47 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (161.22); 52 head, 525 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (130.47).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80% per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1265 to 1695 lbs., 59.00 to 64.50 (61.82) average dressing; 4 head, 1165 to 1720 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (68.03) high; 4 head, 1135 to 1695 lbs., 54.50 to 58.00 (55.93) low; 1 head, 1480 lbs., 51.00 very low. Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1065 to 1195 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.19) average; 6 head, 1145 to 1425 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (61.28) high; 9 head, 1090 to 1410 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (51.24) low; 1 head, 1220 lbs., 45.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1090 to 1505 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.22) average; 10 head, 765 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.31) average light weight; 2 head, 925 to 980 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.06) high light weight; 32 head, 1015 to 1585 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (51.74) low; 5 head, 770 to 930 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (41.56) low light weight; 12 head, 1010 to 1305 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (45.96) very low; 3 head, 850 to 985 lbs., 32.00 to 35.00 (33.60) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 19 head, 1440 to 2115 lbs., 81.00 to 86.50 (83.81) average; 6 head, 1545 to 1865 lbs., 87.00 to 91.50 (88.46) high; 9 head, 1485 to 1795 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (76.87) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 1000.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1005 to 1150 lbs., 960.00 to 1085.00 (1017.04).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1000 to 1600 lbs., 800.00 to 1410.00 (1183.89).
