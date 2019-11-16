Tulsas Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,938 head of cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 4,678 head on Nov. 4 and 2,723 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 2,683 head of feeder cattle, 233 head of slaughter cattle and 22 head of replacement cattle compared to 4,157 head of feeder cattle, 488 head of slaughter cattle and 33 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Freezing rain and snow across the trade area kept receipts low in comparison to the previous week. The steer calves were mostly steady. The feeder steers were selling $4 to $6 lower, in a light test. The heifers were selling $7 to $9 lower also in a light test. The demand was good. The quality was average through good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 higher, in a light test. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts to establish a trend. A total of 255 cows and bulls was sold with 51% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 41% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 73% bred cows, 18% were bred heifers and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
