Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,678 hed of livestock selling on Nov. 4, compared to 2,434 head on Oct. 28 and 3,505 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $9 higher and the heifers were selling $6 to $8 higher. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 521 cows and bulls was sold with 52% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 34% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 70% bred cows and 30% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (185.62); 32 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (177.66); 49 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (166.91); 81 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.50); 70 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 149.50 to 159.50 (155.14); 85 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.67); 52 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (142.03); 84 head, 668 to 690 lbs., 138.50 to 148.60 (146.28); 31 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (134.93); 28 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 50 head, 304 to 347 lbs., 169.50 to 179.50 (174.34); 56 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.91); 84 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.26); 109 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.11); 79 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.27); 118 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.50): 129 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.05); 59 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.15); 29 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.08). Medium and large frame 2, 95 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (162.48); 40 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (157.41); 77 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.71); 98 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (147.55); 47 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.23); 105 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.71); 27 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (122.77); 42 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (121.21).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 303 to 349 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (143.13); 62 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.01); 121 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.25); 92 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.15); 138 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (130.33); 98 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (127.25); 47 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.56); 15 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.23); 30 head, 700 to 713 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (126.35); 21 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.64); 24 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.71); 83 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.64); 65 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.73); 85 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (118.70); 44 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (117.23); 38 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.34); 27 head, 666 to 685 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (109.43). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.64); 22 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.79); 67 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (117.88); 39 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (115.13); 49 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 103.00 to 113.00 (107.29); 38 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (105.93).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 319 to 344 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (174.28); 36 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.35); 40 head, 406 to 415 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (163.32); 35 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.01); 42 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.83); 25 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (145.43); 44 head, 613 to 644 lbs., 123.50 to 133.00 (128.74); 50 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (124.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 330 to 344 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (161.85); 24 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (151.42); 28 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.39); 40 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.62); 58 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.80); 44 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.05); 34 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (114.61). Medium and large frame 2, 52 head, 411 to 444 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.61); 46 head, 452 to 495 lbs,, 133.00 to 143.00 (137.75); 25 head, 525 to 541 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (125.38); 32 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (121.60).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1035 to 1660 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.22) average dressing; 15 head, 1105 to 2215 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (53.53) high; 19 head, 1185 to 1645 lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (44.09) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1065 to 1595 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (47.58) average; 11 head, 1030 to 1194 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (52.60) high; 15 head, 1030 to 1325 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (43.38) low; 1 head, 1055 lbs., 35.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1020 to 1505 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (48.82) average; 4 head, 800 to 975 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.27) average light weight; 22 head, 1030 to 1420 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.95) high; 58 head, 1010 to 1685 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.55) low; 33 head, 775 to 990 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (42.26) low light weight; 9 head, 1000 to 1545 lbs., 36.00 to 40.00 (37.44) very low; 19 head, 750 to 980 lbs., 34.00 to 39.00 (35.99) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 14 head, 1475 to 2120 lbs., 75.00 to 80.50 (77.91) average; 1 head, 1835 lbs., 83.00 high; 7 head, 1485 to 2070 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (72.30) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 23 head, 1000 to 1735 lbs., 575.00 to 1085.00 (860.04). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1035 to 1395 lbs., 625.00 to 1050.00 (899.12).
