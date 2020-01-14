Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,027 head of cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 4,194 head on Jan. 6 and 2,183 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The report included receipts of 1,868 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 11 head of replacement cattle compared to 3,680 head of feeder cattle, 451 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle a week ago. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifers weighing over 450 pounds were trading $2 to $6 higher and those under 450 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good. Heavy rains and much colder temperatures hampered livestock movement. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower on limited offerings. The slaughter bulls were too lightly tested for a trend. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows, 14% were bred heifers and 14% were
cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
