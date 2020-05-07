Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,139 head of cattle selling on May 4, compared to 2,089 head on April 27 and 2,289 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 329 cows and bulls was sold with 53% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 43% was heifers and 7% was bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows and 6% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (179.74); 9 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (176.46); 12 head, 402 to 423 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (175.66); 10 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (171.14); 81 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.28); 30 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.09); 76 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (138.73); 14 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.26); 32 head, 702 to 714 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (124.47); 12 head, 778 to 793 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (111.07); 16 head, 817 to 830 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (104.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 304 to 308 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (166.78); 30 head, 362 to 385 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (169.24); 68 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (160.28); 36 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.12); 49 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.71); 48 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (135.92); 53 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.06); 18 head, 670 to 688 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (120.72). Medium and large frame 2, 22 head, 421 to 425 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.47).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (151.93); 32 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (146.39); 40 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.43); 112 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.15); 70 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.31); 55 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.11); 45 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (125.79); 21 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (117.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 353 to 388 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.96); 26 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.00); 22 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.87); 34 head, 519 to 541 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (120.03); 29 head, 555 to 577 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (115.22); 37 head, 665 to 688 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (110.61).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 331 to 344 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (161.84); 8 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (161.56); 10 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (149.44); 11 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (141.41); 19 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 130.50 to 140.50 (137.88); 6 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.33); 10 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 121.50 to 124.00 (122.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 429 to 435 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (135.50).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1275 to 1615 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (63.96) average dressing; 4 head, 1323 to 1475 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (70.35) high; 18 head, 1030 to 1640 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.59) low; 9 head 1150 to 1517 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (54.31) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1065 to 1440 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.58) average; 8 head, 1035 to 1550 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (57.89) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 1015 to 1385 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.53) average; 13 head, 790 to 980 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (51.92) average light weight; 10 head, 1050 to 1313 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (64.21) high; 15 head, 1015 to 1565 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (51.73) low; 11 head, 810 to 990 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (46.14) low; 11 head, 1019 to 1255 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (43.86) very low; 14 head, 888 to 975 lbs., 41.00 to 43.00 (42.84) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 12 head, 1500 to 2035 lbs., 91.00 to 97.50 (94.75) average; 3 head, 2005 to 2080 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.67) high; 13 head, 1305 to 1865 lbs., 83.00 to 89.00 (86.20) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 30 head, 1000 to 1635 lbs., 1000.00 to 1275.00 (1152.22). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 55 head, 1090 to 1500 lbs., 650.00 to 975.00 (769.49). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1280 lbs., 775.00 to 950.00 (856.39).
