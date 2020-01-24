Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,329 head of cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 2,027 head on Jan. 13 and 1,081 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 2,018 head of feeder cattle, 177 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. A week ago, the total was 1,868 head of feeder cattle, 48 head of slaughter cattle and 11 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly steady to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The quality was plain through attractive and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $6 to $7 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $9 higher. A total of 221 cows and bulls was sold with 48% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 33% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows, 9% were bred heifers and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.