Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,669 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 3, compared to 2,498 head on Jan. 27 and 2,724 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts for Feb. 3 included 2,430 head of feeder cattle, 183 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2044 head of feeder cattle, 419 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $5 higher. The feeder steers were selling $3 to $4 lower. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The quality was plain through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady to $2 lower. A total of 239 cows and bulls was sold with 33% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 34% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with an estimated 88% cows and 13% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
