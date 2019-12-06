Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,283 head of cattle selling on Dec. 2, compared to 3,104 head on Nov. 25 and 4,911 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $4 to $5 lower and the heifers were selling $3 to $4 lower. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were seling $12 higher. A total of 245 cows and bulls was sold with 52% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 42% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 47% bred cows, 27% were bred heifers and 27% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 184.00 to 194.00 (191.08); 15 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 175.50 to 185.50 (182.25); 22 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 178.50 to 188.50 (185.81); 20 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 168.50 to 178.50 (172.01); 84 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.74); 48 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (155.55); 64 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.84); 43 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.57); 11 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (130.81); 14 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 127.50 to 137.50 (130.98); 35 head, 813 to 835 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (132.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (179.26); 30 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (172.21); 23 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 157.50 to 167.00 (164.14); 106 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (153.27); 54 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.60); 30 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.29). Medium and large frame 2, 61 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (159.39); 41 head, 460 to 482 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (152.78).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 32 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.29); 48 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (141.99); 59 head, 409 to 447 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.38); 30 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (144.76); 52 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.67); 48 head, 566 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.56).
41 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (122.27); 24 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.87); 25 head, 717 to 744 lbs., 116.50 to 126.50 (122.55); 13 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (122.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.65); 39 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 124.00 to 135.50 (131.75); 17 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.54); 112 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (130.73); 37 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.56); 46 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (112.42).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 316 to 320 lbs., 182.00 to 192.00 (188.28); 10 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 174.50 to 184.50 (177.60); 25 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 166.50 to 176.00 (169.92); 40 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 168.50 to 178.50 (172.62); 27 head, 505 to 519 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (151.16); 33 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.79).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1140 to 1740 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.69) average dressing; 7 head, 1090 to 1390 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (47.93) low; 1 head, 1515 lbs., 43.00 very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1050 to 1385 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.30) average; 16 head, 1060 to 1325 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.68) high; 1 head, 1315 lbs., 39.00 low. Lean 85 to 90%, 16 head, 1015 to 1370 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.85) average; 9 head, 775 to 985 lbs., 35.00 to 40.00 (38.77) average light weight; 8 head, 1020 to 1305 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (52.62) high; 10 head, 775 to 945 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.43) very low; 13 head, 1030 to 1300 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (41.38) low; 9 head, 800 to 900 lbs., 29.00 to 34.00 (30.54) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1419 to 2170 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.61) average; 2 head, 2040 to 2045 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.00) high; 3 head, 1366 to 1620 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (73.43) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1295 lbs., 860.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1010 to 1365 lbs., 660.00 to 1075.00 (767.76). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1005 to 1200 lbs., 850.00 to 1110.00 (928.77).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 625.00 to 1275.00 (889.04).
