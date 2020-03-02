Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,443 head of cattle selling on Feb. 24, compared to 2,202 head on Feb. 17, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $7 to $9 lower. The heifers were selling $8 to $10 lower. The demand was good. The quality was mostly plain through good. The slaughter
cows were mostly steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 to $6 lower. A total of 202 cows and bulls was sold with 62% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 38% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows, 7% were bred heifers and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 203.00 to 213.00 (208.75); 17 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 195.00 to 205.00 (200.08); 36 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (174.34); 13 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (171.67); 107 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 161.50 to 171.50 (167.10); 42 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (157.86); 67 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.95); 44 head, 655 to 669 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (140.39); 48 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 133.50 to 143.75 (141.17); 12 head, 760 to 786 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.72); 14 head, 801 to 835 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (128.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 192.00 to 202.00 (195.82); 35 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 184.00 to 194.00 (186.43); 68 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.34); 58 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (163.09); 107 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (157.08); 41 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.26); 18 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.19). Medium and large frame 2, 85 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.02); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.44); 42 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.56); 67 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.81).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.72); 64 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (155.04); 68 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (151.62); 42 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (147.59); 98 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (143.89); 12 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.88); 30 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.20); 21 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (119.94); 10 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 114.50 to 124.50 (116.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.85); 21 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (141.70); 43 head, 400 to 437 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.79); 49 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.49); 97 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.61); 98 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.35).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (182.13); head, 53 head, 351 to 394 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (171.65); 24 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (166.73); 24 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (150.63); 13 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.67); 22 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.62); 16 head, 668 to 685 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.30).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1110 to 1405 lbs., 62.00 to 67.50 (64.19) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1195 to 1640 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.14) average; 6 head 1090 to 1215 lbs., 62.50 to 65.50 (63.68) high; 4 head, 1210 to 1330 lbs., 52.50 to 56.00 (55.19) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 1020 to 1535 lbs, 58.00 to 63.50 (59.77) average; 5 head, 930 to 990 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.96) average light weight; 23 head, 1100 to 1445 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.74) high; 9 head, 860 to 990 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.41) high light weight; 12 head, 1010 to 1275 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (55.40) low; 6 head, 835 to 985 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (44.94) low light weight; 17 head, 1075 to 1575 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.63) very low; 4 head, 899 to 975 lbs., 38.00 to 43.00 (41.67) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2. 6 head, 1350 to 1855 lbs., 87.00 to 90.00 (88.52) average; 1 head, 1795 lbs., 95.00 high; 8 head, 1335 to 1670 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.46) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimster, 40 head, 1050 to 1505 lbs., 650.00 to 1400.00 (1058.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimster, 3 head, 1110 lobs., 1125.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1000.00.
