Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,653 head of cattle selling on Sept. 16, compared to 2,518 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Markeet News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $7 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was plain through attractive. The slaughter cows
were mostly steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 261 cows and bulls was sold with 62% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 39% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 40% bred cows, 34% were bred heifers and 26% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (194.12); 26 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (176.66); 39 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.46); 45 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.11); 52 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (145.99); 34 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (145.27); 38 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (142.91); 44 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (140.94); 29 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 131.50 to 141.50 (136.79); 35 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 33 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 179.00 to 189.00 (182.21); 68 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (163.32); 71 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.88); 60 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.45); 74 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.84); 58 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.25); 32 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.72); 20 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.87). Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 319 to 340 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (174.46); 38 head, 375 to 380 lbs., 148.50 to 158.50 (152.60); 49 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.23); 38 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.12); 39 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.12); 30 head, 555 to 577 lbs., 117.50 to 127.00 (122.16).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 310 to lbs., 321 140.00 to 150.00 (144.45); 34 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (159.59); 85 head, 404 to 444 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.93); 71 head, 459 to 490 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (136.78); 63 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (131.16); 53 head, 566 to 595 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (130.93); 63 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.14); 33 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (128.15); 30 head, 715 to 744 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.41). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 311 to 344 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.95); 39 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.04); 75 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (129.03); 74 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.20); 70 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.57); 51 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (122.50).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 313 to 344 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.20); 28 head, 350 to 375 lbs. 155.00 to 165.00 (159.18); 27 head, 423 to 440 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.08); 39 head, 455 to 479 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.04); 37 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.32); 40 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.17); 27 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (130.15); 32 head, 660 to 677 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.38).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1065 to 1650 lbs., 58.00 to 63.50 (62.57) average dressing; 3 head, 1570 to 1585 lbs., 64.50 to 67.00 (66.00) high; 17 head, 1055 to 1460 lbs., 52.00 to 57.50 (55.10) low; 2 head, 1165 to 1170 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (46.50) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1285 lbs., 62.00 average; 13 head, 1078 to 1260 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (53.70) low; 3 head, 1020 to 1090 lbs., 50.00 to 51.00 (50.66) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 885 to 995 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (49.69) average light weight; 2 head, 890 to 925 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.47) high light weight; 17 head, 1025 to 1385 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (53.66) low; 18 head, 730 to 960 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (44.02) low light weight; 26 head, 1000 to 1285 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (49.77) very low; 6 head, 715 to 960 lbs., 39.00 to 40.00 (39.82) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 13 head, 1405 to 2010 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (86.87) average; 4 head, 1650 to 2005 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.09) high; 9 head, 1340 to 2090 lbs., 77.00 to 83.00 (79.36) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1000 to 1695 lbs., 775.00 to 1075.00 (917.87). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 1000 to 1375 lbs., 775.00 to 1000.00 (908.95).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old open, 9 head, 1016 to 1440 lbs., 850.00 to 1335.00 (1106.95).
