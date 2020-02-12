Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,070 head of cattle selling on Feb. 10, compared to 2,669 head on Feb. 3 and 1,483 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $8 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was good and the quality was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts to establish a trend; however, a much lower undertone was noted. A total of 223 cows and bulls was sold with 45% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 44% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 13% were bred heifers and 18% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 197.50 to 207.00 (200.21); 22 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 184.00 to 194.00 (187.03); 39 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 179.00 to 189.00 (182.51); 42 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 172.50 to 182.50 (178.88); 31 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (178.35); 20 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (163.10); 60 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (148.48); 52 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 136.50 to 146.25 (143.04); 8 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.31); 71 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 132.50 to 142.85 (142.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 37 head, 309 to 343 lbs., 185.00 to 196.00 (189.01); 43 head, 366 to 388 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (179.61); 51 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 167.00 to 178.00 (172.14); 43 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (167.98); 22 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 159.50 to 169.50 (165.50); 40 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.03); 44 head, 613 to 637 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.79); 29 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (131.09). Medium and large frame 2. 57 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.25); 22 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (155.23); 23 head, 580 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.07).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 32 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (158.46); 16 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.02); 61 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 146.50 to 156.50 (152.73); 58 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.72); 71 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 143.50 to 153.75 (151.46); 40 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.75); 60 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (131.36); 14 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (128.35); 62 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (127.27); 2 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (117.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.21); 64 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.00); 59 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (136.52); 41 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.34).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 320 lbs., 206.00; 6 head, 377 to 383 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.63); 2 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (180.95); 4 head, 475 lbs., 153.00; 13 head, 513 to 527 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (166.68); 15 head, 553 to 571 lbs., 151.50 to 161.50 (158.24); 3 head, 640 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.92).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1000 to 1545 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (60.30) average dressing; 3 head, 1185 to 1575 lbs., 53.00 to 57.50 (55.36) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1145 to 1225 lbs., 55.00 to 56.50 (55.81) average; 2 head, 1140 to 1160 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.01) high; 1 head, 980 lbs., 55.00 high light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1010 to 1555 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (56.93) average; 8 head, 890 to 975 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.15) average light weight; 3 head, 1000 to 1280 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (62.40) high; 6 head, 910 to 995 lbs., 51.00 to 56.50 (53.30) high light weight; 23 head, 1003 to 1535 lbs. 49.00 to 54.00 (50.45) low; 5 head, 925 to 960 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (40.77) low light weight; 15 head, 1015 to 1245 lbs., 43.50 to 48.50 (44.68) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1495 to 1920 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.36) average; 1 head, 1655 lbs., 92.00 high; 2 head. 1440 to 1705 lbs., 75.00 to 79.00 (76.83) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 31 head, 1000 to 1390 lbs., 790.00 to 1210.00 (992.91). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1030 to 1275 lbs., 1125.00 to 1585.00 (1462.02).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1000 to 1500 lbs., 1100.00 to 1300.00 (1186.90).
