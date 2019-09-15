Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,848 head of cattle selling on Sept. 9, compared to 3,391 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers and heifers were selling $7 to $9 lower. The demand was moderate to good and the quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 438 cows and bulls was sold with 69% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 32% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 73% bred cows, 12% were bred heifers and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 306 to 339 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (170.14); 35 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 161.50 to 171.50 (169.20); 49 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.98); 56 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 148.50 to 159.00 (152.14); 83 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.56); 50 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.50); 83 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (137.51); 59 head, 673 to 699 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.10); 53 head. 705 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.47); 31 head. 755 to 797 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (124.20). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 305 to 337 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.30); 25 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (154.63); 66 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.41); 52 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.63); 48 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.30); 91 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.90); 56 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.81). Medium and large frame 2, 67 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.79); 78 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.43); 42 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (124.94).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (148.43); 22 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.74); 17 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.00); 52 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.55); 75 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.80); 40 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (129.50); 67 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 124.50 to 134.25 (129.44); 72 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (128.05); 92 head, 706 to 718 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (126.94); 21 head, 766 to 785 lbs., 112.50 to 122.25 (120.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.26); 39 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (138.68); 42 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.17); 28 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.23); 22 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (118.46); 17 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 111.50 to 121.00 (115.70).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 304 to 339 lbs., 162.50 to 172.50 (169.10); 20 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.49); 32 head, 418 to 440 lbs., 151.00 to 161.50 (155.81); 21 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.77); 37 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.02); 39 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (131.21); 28 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (127.72); 15 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (124.31); 16 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (120.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 35 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.26); 48 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.82).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1180 to 1630 lbs., 59.00 to 64.50 (61.30) average dressing; 6 head, 1300 to 1690 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.38) high; 18 head, 1070 to 1495 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.20) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1130 to 1290 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.55) average; 33 head, 1050 to 1410 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (56.10) low; 22 head, 1055 to 1285 lbs., 51.00 to 54.50 (53.79) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1060 to 1180 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.50) average; 22 head, 840 to 980 lbs., 47.00 to 51.00 (48.95) average light weight; 8 head, 870 to 960 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.37) high light weight; 51 head, 1005 to 1470 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (53.46) low; 33 head, 760 to 985 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (44.01) low light weight; 49 head, 1005 to 1330 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.40) very low; 6 head, 785 to 980 lbs., 35.00 to 40.00 (37.93) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 16 head, 1510 to 2150 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (86.09) average; 7 head, 1625 to 1955 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (93.50) high; 9 head, 1300 to 1785 lbs., 77.00 to 83.50 (80.92) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 1000 to 1480 lbs., 775.00 to 1250.00 (1023.70). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1000 to 1220 lbs., 850.00 to 1150.00 (1004.37).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1000 to 1150 lbs., 700.00 to 1300.00 (1016.40).
