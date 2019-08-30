The Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,202 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 1,369 head on Aug. 19 and 2,258 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers and heifers were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The quality was plain through attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 213 cows and bulls was sold with 56% going to packers. A reminder the Tulsa Stockyards will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 35% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 43% bred cows, 43% were bred heifers and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 307 to 345 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (169.36); 29 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (176.29); 57 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 166.50 to 176.50 (170.43); 41 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (161.79); 41 head, 515 to 539 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.75); 63 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (154.53); 77 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.23); 65 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.54); 29 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.67); 29 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 373 to 390 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.25); 58 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.45); 71 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.81); 77 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (151.24); 67 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (144.14); 46 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (137.46); 23 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.83). Medium and large frame 2, 45 head, 419 to 440 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.79); 46 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.67); 29 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 125.50 to 135.00 (130.87); 25 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.55).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (158.44); 36 head, 362 to 397 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.40); 27 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.68); 94 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.04); 75 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.53); 83 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 135.50 to 145.00 (140.05); 61 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 128.50 to 138.50 (136.31); 34 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (133.02); 16 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.05); 44 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.81); 38 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 124.00 to 144.00 (137.92); 15 head, 470 to 477 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (125.96); 16 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.08); 32 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (128.34).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 168.50 to 178.50 (170.52); 10 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.97); 25 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.22); 31 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (147.64); 22 head, 554 to 575 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.14); 24 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 135.50 to 145.50 (140.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.13); 30 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (141.93).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1185 to 1970 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.25) average; 4 head, 1230 to 1655 lbs., 66.50 to 70.00 (67.78) high; 1 head, 1400 lbs., 55.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1080 to 1405 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.28) average dressing; 1 head, 980 lbs., 64.00 average light weight; 5 head, 1065 to 1400 lbs., 66.00 to 69.00 (67.00) high; 11 head, 1030 to 1360 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.56) low; 2 head, 965 to 975 lbs., 56.00 to 57.00 (56.50) low light weight; 5 head, 1000 to 1345 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (52.05) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1050 to 1400 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (59.80) average; 5 head, 885 to 965 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (53.39) average light weight; 2 head, 1305 to 1345 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (63.98) high; 3 head, 865 to 990 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (60.31) high light weight; 15 head, 1015 to 1190 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.69) low; 10 head, 720 to 990 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (47.93) low light weight; 4 head, 1000 to 1160 lbs., 46.00 to 50.50 (48.71) very low; 2 head, 925 to 995 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (42.59) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 11 head, 1410 to 2005 lbs., 89.00 to 93.00 (90.77) average; 5 head, 1535 to 1995 lbs., 94.00 to 99.00 (95.76) high; 4 head, 1310 to 1830 lbs., 83.50 to 86.50 (85.11) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, (5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1000 to 1535 lbs., 700.00 to 1085.00 (894.75). Bred heiefers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 875.00 to 1250.00 (982.45).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 1050.00 to 1300.00 (1139.52).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.