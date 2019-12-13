Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,202 head of cattle selling on Dec. 9 compared to 1,670 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 3,740 head of feeder cattle, 330 head of slaughter cattle and 132 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good through attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts the previous week to establish a comparable trend. A total of 462 cows and bulls was sold with 52% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 43% were heifers and 14% were bulla; 8% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%. The next week will be the last sale of the year and there are several first calf heifers already consigned.
