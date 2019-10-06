Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,274 head of cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 3,911 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. A slightly lower undertone was noted on steer and heifer calves. The demand was good. The quality was mostly plain with a few attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $4 to $6 higher. A total of 425 cows and bulls was sold with 49% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 36% were heifers and 21% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 78% bred cows, 14% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (176.61); 36 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 168.50 to 178.50 (171.43); 77 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (162.62); 85 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 152.50 to 162.50 (158.93); 46 head, 512 to 544 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.41); 53 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 145.50 to 155.50 (150.40); 58 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (143.76); 62 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (145.48); 77 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 140.75 (138.84); 41 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (136.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 53 head, 419 to 449 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (152.15); 67 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.41); 88 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (144.56); 96 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.88); 54 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.28); 46 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.40). Medium and large frame 2, 60 head, 513 to 544 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.19).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 308 to 338 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (158.15); 62 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.95); 63 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 139.50 to 149.00 (143.65); 52 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (140.95); 100 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 131.50 to 141.50 (136.20); 77 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 141.25 (137.53); 42 head, 607 to 634 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.69); 33 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.55); 40 head, 707 to 719 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (125.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 49 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (146.81); 34 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.73); 73 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (133.68); 59 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (135.49); 25 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.72); 41 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (125.98). Medium and large frame 2, 86 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.19).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (173.73); 36 head, 360 to 384 lbs., 159.50 to 169.50 (161.99); 58 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (164.20); 46 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.88); 69 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.72); 58 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.34); 26 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (133.24); 38 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.29); 26 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 107.50 to 117.50 (113.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 63 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.24); 62 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.32).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1400 to 1770 lbs., 61.00 to 67.00 (63.80) average dressing; 5 head, 1220 to 1670 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (71.31) high; 14 head, 1090 to 1500 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (55.67) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 17 head, 1035 to 1485 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.97) average; 2 head, 1210 to 1470 lbs., 63.00 to 66.50 (64.92) high; 3 head, 1155 to 1305 lbs., 51.00 to 53.00 (52.04) low; 1 head, 995 lbs., 53.00 low light weight; 1 head, 1010 lbs., 42.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 19 head, 1015 to 1325 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.35) average; 10 head, 795 to 990 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (49.38) average light weight; 2 head, 1010 to 1260 lbs., 65.00 high; 4 head, 915 to 995 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.74) high light weight; 61 head, 1015 to 1540 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.51) low; 9 head, 800 to 974 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (44.80) low light weight; 20 head, 1000 to 1380 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.69) very low; 2 head, 675 to 760 lbs., 40.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 20 head, 1325 to 1840 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (85.86) average; 5 head, 1395 to 1955 lbs., 93.00 to 98.00 (95.79) high; 8 head, 1550 to 2145 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (82.93) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 29 head, 1025 to 1770 lbs., 550.00 to 1075.00 (828.57). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 675.00 to 975.00 (817.51).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1075 lbs., 700.00 to 1025.00 (821.20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.