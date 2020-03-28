Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 431 head of cattle selling on March 23, compared to 514 head on March 16 and 1,856 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 206 feeder cattle and 225 slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 450 head of feeder cattle and 64 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $11 to $16 higher. The heifers were selling $7 to $12 higher in a light test. The quality was good. The demand was moderate. The slaughter
cows were selling $8 to $12 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $7 to $11 higher. A total of 225 cows and bulls was sold with 38% going to packers. The supply included 48% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 26% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 52% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 9%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (175.09); 8 head, 375 to 388 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (163.67); 6 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (169.43); 13 head, 450 to 460 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.33); 16 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.30); 16 head, 555 to 565 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (154.21); 9 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.30); 6 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.49); 7 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (149.83).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.96); 5 head, 360 to 366 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (153.03); 5 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.45); 3 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.57); 12 head, 513 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.03); 11 head, 565 to 570 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.43).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (167.54); 2 head, 470 lbs., 150.00; 12 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.71); 3 head, 580 lbs., 155.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight,2 head, 1575 to 1650 lbs., 76.00 to 81.00 (78.56) high dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1035 to 1300 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (77.63) average; 10 head, 777 to 880 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.40) average light weight; 2 head, 1025 to 1325 lbs., 82.00 to 87.00 (84.18) high; 4 head, 975 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (75.50) high light weight; 19 head, 1050 to 1510 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (72.40) low; 27 head, 766 to 919 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (60.34) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1335 to 1600 lbs., 90.00 to 95.50 (93.00) average; 2 head, 1325 to 1425 lbs., 100.50 to 104.00 (102.19) high; 7 head, 1590 to 1700 lbs., 87.00 to 89.00 (88.56) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 1100 to 1345 lbs., 775.00 to 1125.00 (941.73).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1500 lbs., 1000.00 to 1500.00 (1226.06).
