Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 3,114 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 911 head on Dec. 19, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the last sale before the holidays, the feeder steers and heifers were fully steady. The trade was very active on moderate to good demand. There was a chance of much needed moisture going into the weekend. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 32% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.