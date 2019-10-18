Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,408 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10, compared to 1,742 head on Oct. 3, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture of Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to firm on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The area had an opportunity to dry out from recent rains with the first cold front of the season expected. The slaughter cows and bulls were not well tested. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 68% steers, 31% were heifers and 2% were bulls and 1% were slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 418 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (171.43); 37 head, 481 to 488 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.86); 13 head, 498 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 38 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (158.06); 78 head, 561 to 587 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (139.35); 18 head, 604 to 635 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (138.49); 126 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (145.91); 12 head, 691 to 692 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.54) unweaned; 77 head, 725 to 737 lbs., 144.00 to 145.50 (144.27); 90 head, 754 to 778 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (142.77); 65 head, 803 to 843 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (138.82); 24 head, 875 lbs., 139.00; 21 head, 906 to 923 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.88); 8 head, 1046 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 421 lbs., 137.00; 29 head, 495 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.93); 9 head, 589 lbs., 138.00; 22 head, 624 lbs., 141.75; 3 head, 643 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 5 head, 665 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 671 lbs., 125.00 full; 5 head, 706 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 14 head, 780 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 364 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 643 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 729 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 383 to 389 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (150.66). 55 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (137.57); 4 head, 474 lbs., 120.00 (full); 45 head, 504 to 530 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (135.98); 35 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.54); 32 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.78); 22 head, 609 to 644 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.09) unweaned; 21 head 693 lbs., 134.50; 32 head, 716 to 718 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.78); 20 head, 757 lbs., 125.00; 32 head, 862 lbs., 106.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 406 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 516 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 623 lbs., 125.00;l 3 head, 620 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 593 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 611 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 671 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1245 lbs., 52.50 average dressing.
