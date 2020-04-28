Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,411 head of cattle selling on April 16, compared to 1,876 head on April 9, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers weighing under 800 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those over 800 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The trade activity was fairly active on good demand. The CME cattle futures struggled to start off the week but regained momentum throughout the sale closing in the green. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% were heifers and 3% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 50% cows and 50% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 345 345 180.00 180.00 10 head, 383 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 425 lbs., 180.00; 16 head, 484 lbs., 167.00; 19 head, 512 to 520 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.43); 8 head, 598 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 627 lbs., 136.50; 13 head, 655 to 683 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (125.46) unweaned; 209 head, 758 to 799 lbs., 111.00 to 114.50 (113.90); 66 head, 887 to 895 lbs., 104.00 to 107.35 (107.05); 63 head, 960 to 966 lbs., 93.00 to 99.00 (96.15); 5 head, 1001 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 417 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (142.78); 23 head, 530 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 561 lbs., 138.00; 20 head, 606 lbs., 129.00; 91 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (124.38); 43 head, 719 to 735 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.11); 20 head, 861 to 864 lbs., 102.00 to 104.50 (103.88); 8 head, 959 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 28 head, 537 to 547 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.55); 11 head, 568 lbs., 120.00; 17 head, 662 to 671 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (114.44); 11 head, 733 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 364 lbs., 157.00; 31 head, 404 to 411 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (150.18); 7 head, 495 lbs., 130.00; 17 head, 508 to 522 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.66); 17 head, 593 to 597 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.29); 3 head, 647 lbs., 115.50; 7 head, 656 to 683 lbs., 110.00; 106 head, 764 to 780 lbs., 94.50 to 107.50 (99.41); 25 head, 801 to 814 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.82); 79 head, 851 to 884 lbs., 90.00 to 96.75 (95.93); 32 head, 940 lbs., 95.00; 23 head, 907 lbs., 101.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 353 lbs., 142.00; 10 head, 426 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 467 lbs., 133.50; 12 head, 525 lbs., 128.50; 31 head, 654 lbs., 110.50; 18 head, 665 lbs., 87.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 474 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 537 lbs., 102.00; 7 head, 581 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 648 lbs., 98.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 448 lbs., 174.00; 5 head, 583 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 771 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 603 lbs., 124.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1250 to 1375 lbs., 52.50 average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 925 to 930 lbs., 45.50 to 49.50 (47.49) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1840 to 2000 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (80.96) high; 2 head, 1235 to 1470 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (61.60) low.
