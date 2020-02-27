Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,901 head of cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 412 head on Feb. 13, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the last couple of weeks of light runs, there were not enough comparable sales of any class of cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was active on good demand after two weeks of curbed receipts due to snow. The cold temperatures remain but cattlemen were able to get their cattle to market. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 65% cows and 35% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 308 lbs., 202.00; 11 head, 441 lbs., 183.00; 18 head, 466 lbs., 186.00; 22 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (168.12); 48 head, 615 to 629 lbs., 152.00 to 156.50 (154.58); 74 head, 659 to 678 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.49); 121 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.64); 9 head, 701 lbs., 133.00 full; 5 head, 724 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 163 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (133.07); 16 head, 758 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 213 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (134.05); 92 head, 856 to 898 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.81); 597 head, 901 to 944 lbs., 124.00 to 129.50 (128.52); 13 head, 1022 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 379 lbs., 185.00; 6 head, 603 lbs., 141.50; 10 head, 659 lbs., 140.00; 50 head, 754 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 723 lbs., 109.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 373 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (158.93); 4 head, 463 lbs., 159.00; 18 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (143.25); 72 head, 559 to 594 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (132.45); 6 head, 631 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 129 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (126.18); 3 head, 667 lbs., 119.00 unweane; 35 head, 703 to 736 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.53); 13 head, 712 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 148 head, 772 to 787 lbs., 118.00 to 125.25 (121.97); 281 head, 811 to 834 lbs., 121.75 to 126.75 (125.35); 177 head, 859 lbs., 125.50; 31 head, 852 to 882 lbs., 100.00 to 109.50 (106.53) fleshy; 17 head, 937 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 343 lbs., 169.00; 4 head, 489 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 560 lbs., 130.00; 18 head, 623 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 656 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 777 lbs., 110.00. Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 593 lbs., 146.00; 4 head, 605 lbs., 142.50; 5 head, 650 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (141.44); 7 head, 751 lbs., 113.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1325 to 1650 lbs., 58.00 to 60.50 (59.20) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1000 to 1415 lbs., 58.50 to 62.50 (60.47) average; 3 head, 1290 to 1355 lbs., 65.00 to 66.00 (65.49) high; 1 head, 1135 lbs., 52.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1025 to 1145 lbs., 55.50 to 59.50 (57.32) average; 1 head, 890 lbs., 51.50 low; 6 head, 993 lbs., 40.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1400 to 1825 lbs., 75.00 to 82.50 (78.80) average; 3 head, 1195 to 1300 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.76) average light weight; 3 head, 1730 to 1970 lbs., 84.50 to 85.50 (84.99) high; 2 head, 1720 to 1850 lbs., 72.00 to 74.50 (73.30) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.