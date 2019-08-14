Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,381 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8, compared to 902 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week’s light test, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady. The trade activity was moderate on moderate-to-good demand. Scattered rain was a welcomed sight to the areas fortunate enough to receive much needed moisture. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 72% steers, 27% were heifers, 1% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 468 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 502 lbs., 152.50; 35 head, 558 to 560 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.63); 24 head, 633 lbs., 145.50; 5 head, 622 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 27 head, 656 to 677 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 661 lbs., 130.00 full; 159 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (137.37); 16 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.67); 309 head, 805 to 836 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (137.01); 5 head, 945 lbs., 124.00; 23 head, 1015 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 415 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 498 lbs., 140.00l; 21 head, 679 lbs., 125.00 full; 15 head, 684 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 16 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.43); 18 head, 813 lbs., 125.00; 18 head, 814 lbs., 124.50 full; 16 head, 866 to 869 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.37); 14 head, 915 to 924 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.42); 5 head, 1013 lbs., 100.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 703 lbs., 120.50, Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 660 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 815 lbs., 125.00, Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 719 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 319 lbs., 167.00; 11 head, 457 lbs., 146.00; 24 head, 553 to 568 lbs., 126.50 to 137.00 (130.84); 46 head, 681 to 689 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.93); 7 head, 696 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 32 head, 747 lbs., 126.75; 14 head, 768 lbs., 123.50; 41 head, 817 to 838 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 863 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 1046 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 441 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 484 lbs., 129.00; 19 head, 594 lbs., 128.50; 10 head, 685 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 712 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.47). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 13 head, 634 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 751 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 483 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 521 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 703 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1335 to 1400 lbs., 55.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1320 to 1365 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.27) average; 2 head, 1100 to 1135 lbs., 62.50 to 63.50 (62.99) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 855 to 1180 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53.50) average; 1 head, 1065 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1895 lbs., 85.00 average; 1 head, 1755 lbs., 65.00 low.
