Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,876 head of cattle selling on April 9, compared to 1,421 head on April 2, according to the USDA-Texas Department Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $4 to $7 higher. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The CME cattle futures regained some lost footing this past week and buyers demand picked up as well. The offering consisted of mostly heavy weight yearlings coming off wheat. The slaughter cow and bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 45% were heifers and 4% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 219 lbs., 205.00; 7 head, 324 lbs., 170.00; 17 head, 501 to 504 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.82); 12 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.97); 4 head, 575 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 7 head, 616 lbs., 139.00; 40 head, 654 lbs., 138.00 2 head, 658 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 33 head, 745 lbs., 112.00 to 118.50 (117.91); 31 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 113.00 (111.54); 194 head, 777 lbs., 126.00 fancy; 34 head, 818 to 839 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.44); 69 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 106.75 to 109.00 (108.10); 179 head, 901 to 944 lbs., 100.00 to 109.75 (107.95); 137 head, 1006 to 1028 lbs., 98.25 to 99.75 (99.13); 32 head, 1068 lbs., 94.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 606 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 8 head, 799 lbs., 107.50; 26 head, 840 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 521 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 639 lbs.., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 436 lbs., 132.00. Small frame 4, 7 head, 680 lbs., 36.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 523 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 565 lbs., 121.00; 9 head, 574 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 35 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.27); 17 head, 666 to 668 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.77); 151 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 100.00 to 105.75 (104.23); 3 head, 713 lbs., 96.00 fleshy; 26 head, 782 lbs., 101.00; 179 head, 802 to 844 lbs., 99.00 to 105.50 (102.73); 158 head, 853 to 888 lbs., 93.00 to 101.50 (99.53); 71 head, 958 lbs., 94.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.60); 6 head, 534 lbs., 129.00; 45 head, 554 to 581 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (122.96); 10 head, 868 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 576 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 408 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 490 lbs., 144.00; 36 head, 607 lbs., 124.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1305 to 1605 lbs., 50.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1070 to 1325 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (50.99) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 960 to 1100 lbs., 52.50 to 55.50 (53.43) average; 6 head, 915 to 1190 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.92) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1350 to 1485 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (71.31) average; 1 head, 1180 lbs., 60.00 low light weight.
