Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,803 head of cattle selling on April 30, compared to 3,273 head on April 23, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 1,783 head of feeder cattle and 20 head of slaughter cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 3,201 head of feeder cattle, 52 head of slaughter cattle and 20 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $7 higher. The trade activity was fairly active on good demand. The temperatures hit the 90s on April 30 and were predicted to get hotter through the weekend. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
