The Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,617 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 1,316 head on Aug. 22, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher on limited comparable sales. The trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The temperatures have cooled off from the triple digit mark and some areas have been fortunate to receive rainfall as producers are preparing to plant winter wheat pastures. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 74% steers, 23% were heifers and 4% were bulls; and 10% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 402 to 430 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (162.11); 11 head, 498 lbs., 149.50; 31 head, 507 lbs., 142.00; 16 head, 555 to 584 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.82); 95 head, 666 lbs., 145.50; 14 head, 728 lbs., 136.00; 40 head, 709 to 725 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 unweaned; 287 head, 777 to 795 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (135.86); 12 head, 779 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 245 head, 801 to 833 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (135.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 426 lbs., 153.00; 14 head, 483 to 489 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.91); 7 head, 559 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 608 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 9 head, 694 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 754 lbs., 124.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 368 lbs., 147.00; 15 head, 502 lbs., 133.25; 45 head, 671 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.19); 5 head, 726 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 448 lbs., 128.00; 20 head, 469 to 489 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (133.03); 19 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.58); 7 head, 584 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 631 lbs., 129.00; 25 head, 636 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 unweaned; 29 head, 670 to 696 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.88); 4 head, 650 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 11 head, 742 lbs., 124.00. 40 head, 859 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 387 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 460 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.94); 7 head, 604 lbs., 121.50 unweaned; 14 head, 698 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 444 lbs., 127.00; 21 head, 555 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 528 lbs., 134.00; 23 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.42); 3 head, 723 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 596 lbs., 123.00; 7 head, 798 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1545 to 1750 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.78) average dressing; 11 head, 1390 to 1675 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.82) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 38 head, 1100 to 1380 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (56.01) average; 3 head, 1175 to 1370 lbs., 50.00to 52.50 (51.99) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 995 to 1310 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.38) average; 1 head, 1145 lbs., 60.00 high; 10 head, 1035 to 1340 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.79) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1710 to 2020 lbs., 80.00 to 82.50 (80.84) average; 1 head, 1765 lbs., 85.00 high; 4 head, 1425 to 1725 lbs., 74.00 to 77.50 (75.36) low.
