Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,316 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 701 head of Aug. 15, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Markets News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week’s light test, the feeder steers and heifers recouped losses and were trading $2 to $4 higher. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Most of the trading area received some much needed rain that also cooled off the triple digit temperatures. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 36% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 22% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows, 4% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 328 lbs., 170.00; 13 head, 412 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 478 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 506 lbs., 150.00; 24 head, 596 lbs., 132.50; 8 head, 725 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 728 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 787 lbs., 132.50; 55 head, 839 to 844 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (129.20); 20 head, 1013 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 435 lbs., 154.00; 87 head, 606 to 621 lbs., 136.00 to 152.00 (136.47); 78 head, 663 lbs., 140.75; 133 head, 731 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 290 lbs.,162.00; 13 head, 398 lbs., 144.00; 25 head, 459 to 464 lbs., 137.50 to 139.00 (137.86); 40 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (122.85); 9 head, 600 lbs., 132.50; 4 head, 611 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 20 head, 664 to 690 lbs., 128.50 to 129.50 129.10 unweaned; 49 head, 744 lbs., 124.50; 40 head, 755 to 773 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.88); 57 head, 806 lbs., 125.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 403 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 899 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 446 lbs., 154.50; 8 head, 595 lbs., 131.50; 4 head, 745 lbs., 114.50; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 543 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1445 to 1660 lbs., 57.25 to 59.00 (58.06) average dressing; 2 head, 1270 to 1795 lbs., 52.50 to 54.00 (53.38) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 97 head, 1125 to 1360 lbs., 57.75 to 61.00 (58.47) average; 7 head, 1075 to 1325 lbs., 61.50 to 66.00 (63.33) high; 5 head, 1225 to 1375 lbs., 50.00 to 55.50 (53.63) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 21 head, 970 to 1285 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (56.46) average; 3 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 62.50 to 63.50 (63.00 high; 49 head, 1025 to 1310 lbs., 50.00 to 54.50 (50.48) low; 1 head, 895 lbs., 45.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1540 to 2030 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (83.27) average; 3 head, 1865 to 2215 lbs., 86.50 to 92.50 (89.68) high; 2 head, 1630 to 1670 lbs., 78.00 to 79.50 (78.74) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 960.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 825.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 1075.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 850.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 750.00 to 985.00 (869.81).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 875.00 to 910.00 (895.18).
