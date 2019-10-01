Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,411 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 1,472 head on Sept. 19, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The trade activity was moderate on good demand. Local pastures have greened back up after rain around the trading area. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 46% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 398 lbs., 164.00; 14 head, 529 lbs., 145.50; 13 head, 569 to 572 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.46); 15 head, 668 to 675 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.12) full; 4 head, 665 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 102 head, 720 to 722 lbs., 144.50 to 146.75 (146.11); 18 head, 704 to 728 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.70) full; 129 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (147.71); 18 head, 818 to 835 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (136.87); 46 head, 852 to 855 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (135.27); 4 head, 851 lbs., 125.00 full; 20 head, 1080 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 323 to 324 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (151.24); 20 head, 425 lbs., 140.50; 21 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (131.57); 16 head, 697 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 696 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 35 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (139.47); 8 head, 754 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 753 lbs., 116.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.30); 15 head, 633 to 642 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (122.03); 4 head, 774 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 327 lbs., 148.00; 30 head, 386 lbs., 147.00; 16 head, 456 to 486 lbs., 135.50 to 138.00 (136.25); 8 head, 503 lbs., 133.00; 25 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (122.15); 15 head, 630 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 604 lbs., 125.00 full; 47 head, 663 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (133.32); 11 head, 650 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 105 head, 727 to 745 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.93); 74 head, 776 to 784 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.34); 10 head, 835 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 868 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 17 head, 999 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 311 to 332 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.99); 15 head, 448 lbs., 138.50; 6 head, 504 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 551 to 583 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (116.35); 31 head, 623 lbs., 133.50; 7 head, 726 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 4 head, 771 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 475 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 512 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 604 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 716 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 464 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 369 lbs., 165.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 456 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 599 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 810 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1360 to 1615 lbs., 47.50 to 53.00 (49.60) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, (5 head, 1110 to 1335 lbs., 48.50 to 52.50 (50.21) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1015 to 1085 lbs., 47.50 to 48.00 (47.74) average; 17 head, 810 to 1115 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (41.30) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1900 lbs., 77.50 average; 2 head, 1495 to 1500 lbs., 60.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1170 to 1200 lbs., 635.00 to 825.00 (774.13).
