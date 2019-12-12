Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,477 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 2,231 head on Nov. 21, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer calves were selling $1 to $4 higher. There were not enough yearlings for a market test. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The temperatures and winds were mild compared to the previous holiday week. The slaughter cows and bulls were trading steady. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 67% steers and 33% were heifers; was 3% slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 386 lbs., 171.00; 15 head, 409 to 418 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (167.57); 85 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 149.00 to 169.00 (161.34); 172 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (152.63); 100 head, 619 lbs., 149.50; 50 head, 627 to 633 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (136.21) unweaned; 7 head, 668 lbs., 130.00; 79 head, 673 to 693 lbs., 126.50 to 135.00 (130.38) unweaned; 16 head, 711 to 731 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.23) fleshy; 29 head, 793 lbs., 146.00; 15 head, 786 lbs., 133.50 full; 8 head, 754 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 20 head, 813 to 846 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.98); 26 head, 899 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 403 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 476 lbs., 149.00; 15 head, 605 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 41 head, 667 to 696 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.50) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 637 lbs., 136.00. Small frame 4, 12 head, 551 lbs., 42.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 312 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.78); 5 head, 431 lbs., 140.00; 44 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.82); 15 head, 593 lbs., 120.50; 100 head, 603 lbs., 139.00; 50 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 118.50 to 122.00 (119.15) unweaned; 13 head, 671 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 17 head, 651 lbs., 123.85 unweaned; 10 head, 725 lbs., 125.00 full; 7 head, 719 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 40 head, 756 to 758 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.08); 7 head, 754 lbs., 110.00 fleshy/ Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 345 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 636 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 10 head, 694 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 2 head, 725 lbs., 128.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1125 to 1267 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (52.37) average. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1485 to 1665 lbs., 50.00 to 52.00 (51.06) average; 1 head, 1655 lbs., 55.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 950 to 1275 lbs., 50.00 average; 3 head, 950 to 1070 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (43.24) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1670 to 2175 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (71.59) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1230 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 800.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 year old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 835.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 935.00.
