Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 412 head of cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 385 head on Feb. 6, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Feb. 13’s total included 402 head of feeder cattle and 10 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 383 head of feeder cattle and two head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers remained steady on a limited test. The trade activity was light on light to moderate demand after several more inches of snow fell across the panhandle again this past week. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 57% were heifers and 3% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
