Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 385 head of cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 900 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers and heifers were steady. The trade activity was light on moderate demand. The receipts were curbed by 3 to 5 inches of snow and freezing temperatures. The supply included: 99% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 59% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 285 lbs., 200.00; 9 head, 412 to 417 lbs., 179.00 to 182.50 (181.34); 4 head, 490 lbs., 164.50; 16 head, 597 lbs., 154.50; 6 head, 632 lbs., 142.00; 11 head, 664 lbs., 140.50; 11 head, 664 lbs., 140.50; 20 head, 731 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.69); 31 head, 818 to 837 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.64); 4 head, 856 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 772 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 334 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 362 lbs., 163.50; 18 head, 452 lbs., 150.50; 16 head, 509 to 526 lbs., 135.50 to 140.50 (137.73); 22 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.11); 20 head, 629 to 638 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.35); 4 head, 609 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 25 head, 655 lbs., 130.50; 12 head, 713 to 731 lbs, 124.00 to 128.00 (125.31); 26 head, 766 to 776 lbs., 119.50 to 123.00 (121.93); 10 head, 828 lbs., 119.00; 24 head, 929 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 604 lbs., 117.50 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 679 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 762 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 872 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 638 lbs., 136.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Lead, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 945 lbs., 48.00 low dressing.
