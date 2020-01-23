Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,855 head of cattle selling on Jan. 16, compared to 3,157 head on Jan. 9, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The receipts included 1,184 head of feeder cattle, 36 head of slaughter cattle and five head of replacement cattle, compared to 3,114 head of feeder cattle and 43 head of slaughter cattle on Jan. 9. Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The trade was fairly active on moderate demand. Icy road conditions occurred with more chances of rain and snow throughout the day in the trading area. Feedlots are mostly full and watching increasing corn prices. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling with a higher undertone. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 33% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.