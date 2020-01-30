Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported recepts of 1,338 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 1,855 head on Jan. 16, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The receipts included 1,307 head of feeder cattle and 31 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous when 1,814 head of feeder cattle, 36 head of slaughter cattle and five head of replacement cattle were recorded. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were fully steady and the yearlings weighing over 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The feedyards remain full and only moderate at best demand for cattle. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to %5 higher, with instances much higher on high dressing cows. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
