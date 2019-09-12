Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,090 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, compared to 1,617 head on Aug. 29, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady on light comparable sales. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. It was either feast or famine with rainfall over the past weekend and some areas were fortunate enough to receive a couple of inches while other did not get a drop. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The supply included an estimated 92% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 53% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 408 lbs., 163.00; 12 head, 478 lbs., 150.00; 28 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (143.10); 38 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.41); 41 head, 601 to 606 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (136.39) unweaned; 4 head, 691 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 8 head, 733 lbs., 135.00 full;106 head, 756 to 772 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.38); 4 head, 769 lbs., 125.00 full; 22 head, 854 to 868 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (125.06); 10 head, 1028 lbs., 95.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 478 to 491 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.04); 4 head, 530 lbs., 143.50; 11 head, 730 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 825 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 896 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 337 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 418 lbs., 139.00; 26 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (126.75); 72 head, 565 to 586 lbs., 121.50 to 132.00 (125.15); 10 head, 601 lbs., 129.00; 17 head, 611 to 628 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (120.93) unweaned; 9 head, 682 lbs., 127.00; 38 head, 740 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 127.75 (127.65); 59 head, 750 to 777 lbs., 122.75 to 123.00 (122.90); 31 head, 825 lbs., 119.75; 15 head, 833 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 6 head, 840 lbs., 111.00 full; 18 head, 955 lbs., 97.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 457 to 476 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.03); 5 head, 577 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 618 lbs., 129.50; 7 head, 629 lbs., 113.50 unweaned; 4 head, 696 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 8 head, 779 lbs., 115.00; 33 head, 855 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 490 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 613 lbs., 98.00 full; 8 head, 692 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 360 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 528 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 556 lbs., 133.00; 16 head, 661 to 675 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (120.21); 7 head, 735 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 556 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 710 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1410 to 1715 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.55) average dressing; 2 head, 1475 to 1660 lbs., 57.50 high; 11 head, 1440 to 1975 lbs., 47.50 to 50.50 (49.06) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1080 to 1550 lbs., 54.50 to 57.50 (55.42) average; 3 head, 1260 to 1400 lbs., 58.00 to 59.50 (58.64) high; 4 head, 1025 to 1490 lbs., 49.50 to 52.00 (50.51) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1100 to 1345 lbs., 52.00 to 56.50 (54.24) average; 3 head, 1070 to 1100 lbs., 47.50 to 51.50 (49.65) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2430 lbs., 82.00 average; 1 head, 1675 lbs., 86.00 high; 1 head, 1900 lbs., 76.50 low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 860.00.
