Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 3,273 head of cattle selling on April 23, compared to 1,411 head on April 16, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. The trade was active on moderate to good demand. The temperatures were more spring-like with thunderstorms in the north panhandle. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 54% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows, 9% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 17% bred cows and 83% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 248 lbs., 187.00; 8 head, 321 lbs., 174.00; 15 head, 406 lbs., 181.00; 37 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (159.45); 27 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.17); 31 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.43); 21 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.21) unweaned; 87 head, 660 to 699 lbs., 118.50 to 129.75 (124.09); 3 head, 733 lbs., 109.50 fleshy; 7 head, 746 lbs., 108.50 full; 49 head, 750 to 773 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (112.58); 161 head, 801 to 839 lbs., 107.00 to 111.50 (109.64); 310 head, 854 to 894 lbs., 100.00 to 105.75 (103.07); 156 head, 900 to 939 lbs., 97.00 to 103.50 (101.12); 117 head, 950 to 996 lbs., 94.50 to 95.00 (94.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 466 to 473 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (139.25); 14 head, 598 lbs., 130.50; 28 head, 658 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 735 lbs., 113.00; 4 head, 789 lbs., 107.00; 113 head, 808 to 845 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.32); 5 head, 875 lbs., 95.00; 15 head, 905 to 929 lbs., 97.50 to 103.00 (101.13); 9 head, 1013 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 200 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 262 lbs., 175.00; 29 head, 304 to 318 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (151.50); 31 head, 455 to 483 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (132.63); 21 head, 533 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 126.50 (126.21); 88 head, 570 to 596 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.90); 24 head, 618 to 623 lbs., 117.50 to 118.50 (118.12); 6 head, 618 lbs., 108.25 full; 13 head, 621 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 99 head, 670 lbs., 108.75; 7 head, 669 lbs., 99.00 unweaned; 177 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 97.50 to 103.75 (101.11); 481 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 97.00 to 104.75 (102.07); 6 head, 787 lbs., 96.00 full; 290 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 94.50 to 98.50 (96.64); 37 head, 854 to 887 lbs., 89.00 to 96.00 (92.74); 53 head, 900 to 941 lbs., 85.00 to 92.00 (91.49); 9 head, 988 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 492 lbs., 127.00; 24 head, 519 to 531 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (121.08); 47 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.24); 8 head, 629 lbs., 95.00 full; 17 head, 737 to 746 lbs., 94.00 to 99.00 (96.19); 32 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 95.00 to 99.50 (97.79); 8 head, 848 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 686 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (118.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 585 lbs., 126.00; 14 head, 817 lbs., 92.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1300 to 1665 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (54.04) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1100 to 1375 lbs., 52.50 to 57.50 (55.83) average; 3 head, 1125 to 1250 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (60.78) high; 1 head, 1085 lbs., 50.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 800 to 1150 lbs., 52.00 to 57.50 (54.28) average; 3 head, 1025 to 1165 lbs., 62.50 to 65.00 (63.41) high; 4 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 47.50 to 50.00 (49.37) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1665 lbs., 82.50 average; 3 head, 1260 to 2205 lbs., 85.00 to 92.50 (89.70) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1000.00; over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 775.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 10 head, 1100 to 1350 lbs., 90.00 to 1050.00 (854.31).
