Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 2,777 head of cattle selling Oct. 17 compared to 1,408 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The trade was active on good demand especially on yearlings weighing over 700 pounds. The busier fall runs have begun as the area had an opportunity to dry out and wheat pastures are in good condition. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 36% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 327 to 334 lbs., 164.00 to 190.00 (182.24); 34 head, 371 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 186.00 (178.99); 72 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (169.87); 34 head, 481 to 492 lbs., 149.50 to 157.00 (155.76); 77 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (147.45); 59 head, 571 to 594 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (138.03); 54 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (134.05) unweaned; 94 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.76); 21 head, 657 lbs., 140.00 (full); 10 head, 694 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 17 head, 729 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 700 lbs., 124.25 unweaned; 228 head, 775 to 798 lbs., 140.25 to 148.00 (142.22); 40 head, 771 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 13 head, 782 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 63 head, 803 to 834 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.47); 7 head, 829 lbs., 135.00 full; 102 head, 872 lbs., 138.50; 13 head, 933 lbs., 131.00; 12 head, 1014 lbs., 110.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 339 lbs., 179.00; 27 head, 452 tp 494 lbs., 145.00 to 164.00 (151.75); 34 head, 584 lbs., 134.00; 4 head, 594 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 18 head, 570 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 11 head, 638 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 11 head, 662 lbs., 136.00; 82 head, 669 lbs., 116.50 unweaned; 84 head, 708 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (141.79); 4 head, 775 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 803 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 879 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 488 lbs., 138.00; 24 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (123.27); 12 head, 632 lbs., 124.50; 16 head, 663 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.45); 25 head, 735 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 325 lbs., 157.00; 55 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (148.86); 39 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (143.120; 52 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 131.50 to 149.50 (140.15); 52 head, 505 to 533 lbs. 121.50 to 128.50 (126.22); 94 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 118.50 to 127.50 (124.51); 88 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.14); 14 head, 609 to 613 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (127.67) unweaned; 79 head, 661 to 667 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (140.28); 10 head, 656 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 36 head, 729 lbs., 139.00; 40 head, 765 to 774 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (130.19); 14 head, 773 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 15 head, 801 lbs., 126.00; 44 head, 935 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 963 lbs., 100.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 418 lbs., 125.0; 6 head, 464 lbs., 127.50; 6 head, 502 lbs., 120.00; 23 head, 550 lbs., 120.00; 18 head, 627 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 705 lbs., 120.00 full; 10 head, 958 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 470 lbs., 119.00; 10 head, 568 lbs., 111.00; 13 head, 608 lbs., 110.00; 12 head, 665 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 466 to 473 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.02); 3 head, 525 lbs., 147.00; 15 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (121.82); 10 head, 685 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 540 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 735 lbs., 97.00; 6 head, 758 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1225 lbs., 52.50 average dressing.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/hundred weight, over 5 years old, open, 6 head, 1100 lbs., 610.00.
