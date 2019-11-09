Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,394 head of cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 1,852 head on Oct. 24, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were firm to $5 higher, as buyers are beginning to stock up on good weaned calves that would be ready to turn out on wheat. There was not enough comparable sales on feeder steers and heifers for an adequate market trend, but a mostly steady undertone was noted. With the large temperature swings in the weather, the cattle that are not weaned or short weaned were trading at a heavy discount compared to their long-weaned counterparts. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $3 higher. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 49% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 5% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 358 to 373 lbs., 179.00 to 201.00 (195.33); 2 head, 420 lbs., 170.00; 46 head, 451 to 475 lbs., 156.00 to 165.50 (163.52); 14 head, 520 lbs., 150.00; 18 head, 592 lbs., 137.00; 20 head, 578 to 584 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.47) fleshy; 110 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 138.50 to 146.50 (142.81); 15 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (128.88) unweaned; 4 head, 653 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 685 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 24 head, 704 to 733 lbs., 115.00 to 126.50 (118.73) fleshy; 12 head, 778 lbs., 115.50 fleshy; 20 head, 844 lbs., 136.50; 8 head, 843 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 5 head, 1015 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 233 lbs., 310.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 282 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.84); 5 head, 467 to 470 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (153.19); 8 head, 528 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 580 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (134.84); 78 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 115.00 to 119.50 (119.16); 5 head, 749 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 755 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 761 lbs., 113.00 fleshy; 6 head, 828 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 372 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 24 head, 564 lbs., 119.00; 7 head, 667 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 147.00 to 166.00 (156.71); 3 head, 422 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 445 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 29 head, 469 to 482 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.92); 18 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.74) fleshy; 44 head, 529 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.67); 2 head, 508 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 62 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 (124.03) fleshy; 10 head, 627 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 652 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 10 head, 745 lbs., 137.00; 13 head, 708 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 73 head, 773 to 780 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (139.19); 5 head, 778 lbs., 128.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 317 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 413 to 434 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 522 lbs., 124.50; 13 head, 540 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 13 head, 611 lbs., 120.50; 13 head, 658 to 686 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (116.08); 22 head, 694 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 11 head, 737 lbs., 131.00; 28 head, 702 to 720 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (110.49) fleshy; 46 head, 851 to 890 lbs., 105.00 to 109.50 (107.88). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 715 lbs., 98.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 493 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 600 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 360 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 776 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1400 to 1915 lbs., 42.50 to 43.00 (42.57) average dressing; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 47.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 18 head, 1200 to 1600 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (42.44) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 1000 to 1455 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (40.98) average; 1 head, 1390 lbs., 47.00 high; 1 head, 860 lbs., 37.50 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 2045 to 2060 lbs., 72.50 average.
