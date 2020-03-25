Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 157 head of cattle selling on March 19, compared to 1,738 head on March 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 125 head of feeder cattle, 22 head of slaughter cattle and 10 head of replacement cattle compared to the previus week’s total of 1,725 head of feeder cattle and 13 head of slaughter cattle. No feeder trend was available due to limited receipts. The trade activity was light; however, seats were filled with anxious onlookers to see where the markets are after a rough couple of weeks. CME cattle futures have tried to regain footing and closed in the green; pastures are also in good shape with several inches of rain that recently fell. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to firm. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 46% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 6% were replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 296 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 409 lbs., 182.00; 2 head, 680 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 5 head, 809 lbs., 100.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 538 lbs., 137.00; 13 head, 760 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 256 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 338 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 393 lbs., 136.00; 18 head, 409 lbs., 148.50; 6 head, 850 lbs., 85.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 327 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 445 lbs., 156.00; 3 head, 627 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1115 to 1265 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (56.59) average dressing; Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 905 to 1150 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 )56.32) average; 2 head, 1005 to 1075 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.55) high; 3 head, 800 to 1280 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.46) low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 9 head, 900 to 1150 lbs., 800.00 to 1125.00 (895.07).
