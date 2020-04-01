Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,034 head of cattle selling on March 26, compared to 1,738 head on March 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 1,008 head of feeder cattle, 20 head of slaughter cattle and six head of replacement cattle compared to the previous total of 1,725 head of feeder cattle and 13 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the last comparable sale on March 12, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $13 to as much as $20 higher. The trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. The markets rebounded throughout most of the week, regaining some heavy losses over the past couple of weeks. The pastures are in good shape with warmer spring-like temperatures in the forecast. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $4 to $7 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 48% were heifers and 4% bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 1% was replacement rattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,6 head, 543 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 548 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 32 head, 621 to 632 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (135.79); 35 head, 726 to 736 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.40); 52 head, 756 lbs., 132.00; 129 head, 837 lbs., 124.50; 63 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 117.50 to 119.00 (117.77); 6 head, 860 lbs., 105.00 full; 24 head, 901 lbs., 113.75; 11 head, 1016 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 492 lbs., 166.00; 11 head, 522 lbs., 135.00; 32 head, 655 to 658 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (133.97); 29 head, 854 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 64 head, 501 to 528 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.77); 4 head, 510 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 35 head, 576 to 587 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.24); 6 head, 618 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 42 head, 697 lbs., 115.00; 51 head. 729 lbs., 117.00; 167 head, 754 to 777 lbs., 113.00 to 116.25 (114.32); 9 head, 889 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 420 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 523 lbs., 143.00; 17 head, 583 lbs., 123.00; 16 head, 612 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 747 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 806 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 539 lbs., 150.00; 2 head, 565 lbs., 131.00; 18 head, 661 lbs., 120.50; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 664 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1645 to 1710 lbs., 60.00 average; 2 head, 1415 to 1475 lbs., 62.75 to 63.00 (62.87) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 60.00 to 65.50 (62.90) average; 3 head, 1010 to 1295 lbs., 66.50 to 68.50 (67.34) high; 1 head, 1000 lbs., 55.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 905 to 1115 lbs., 56.50 to 62.50 (60.08) average; 2 head, 1060 to 1245 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.46) high. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1515 lbs., 85.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 1000 lbs., 650.00 to 750.00 (705.56); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1300 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (755.91); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 875.00.
