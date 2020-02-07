Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 900 head of cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 1,338 head on Jan. 23, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The Jan. 30 receipts included 883 head of feeder cattle and 17 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,307 head of feeder cattle and 31 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling weaker to $5 lower. According to the Cattle Market Report and Analysis, placements of cattle into feedyards have kept a rapid pace and feedyards in Texas, Colorado and Kansas are full to the brim. As a result, the trade activity and demand remain light to moderate. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady to firm on a very light test. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 46% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
