The Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported 2,376 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 1,544 head the previous week and 1,218 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. The trade was active on good demand. The temperatures reached the triple digit mark with relief of cooler temperatures forecast for the weekend. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 46% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 68% cows and 32% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 324 lbs., 169.00; 11 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.92); 10 head, 534 lbs., 164.00; 54 head, 576 to 586 lbs., 144.00 to 151.75 (148.91); 62 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (135.89) unweaned; 27 head, 665 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 13 head, 717 lbs., 142.00; 97 head, 784 to 795 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (136.88); 55 head, 854 to 897 lbs., 123.50 to 130.00 (126.97); 38 head, 916 to 925 lbs., 124.00 to 125.50 (124.98); 5 head, 974 lbs., 120.00; 50 head, 1022 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 390 lbs., 164.00; 6 head, 467 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 602 lbs., 131.00 full; 9 head, 648 lbs., 133.50 unweaned; 15 head, 683 lbs., 137.00; 15 head, 663 to 684 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.96) unweaned; 179 head, 712 to 740 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (137.12); 25 head, 763 lbs., 135.50; 13 head, 821 to 837 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.60); 84 head, 850 to 884 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (123.92); 16 head, 968 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 492 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 557 lbs., 132.50; 14 head, 743 lbs., 128.50; 17 head, 769 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 657 lbs., 120.00. Small and medium frame 4, 14 head, 930 lbs., 56.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 336 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (153.99); 20 head, 429 to 433 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.99); 12 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.08); 9 head, 507 lbs., 130.00; 51 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 122.50 to 132.00 (128.67); 7 head, 621 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 643 lbs., 116.00 full; 32 head, 602 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 25 head, 654 lbs., 125.00; 80 head, 706 to 727 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.39); 23 head, 754 to 758 lbs., 125.50 to 126.50 (126.11 100 head, 805 to 809 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 123.40); 48 head, 938 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 977 lbs., 96.00 full; 15 head, 1006 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 628 to 638 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.99); 56 head, 663 to 672 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.99); 14 head, 743 lbs., 118.00; 67 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.64); 131 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (118.28); 5 head, 840 lbs., 108.00 full; 9 head, 875 to 892 lbs., 96.00 to 101.00 (98.80); 28 head, 1041 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 488 lbs., 120.00; 17 head, 536 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 637 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 736 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 419 to 446 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (162.55); 3 head, 577 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 601 to 616 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (127.71); 10 head, 682 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 718 lbs., 114.50; 16 head, 773 lbs., 108.00; 2 head, 833 lbs., 90.00; 7 head, 880 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 478 lbs., 124.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1410 to 1675 lbs., 52.50 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1015 to 1275 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (55.48) average 1 head, 1210 lbs., 52.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 850 to 1225 lbs., 55.00 average; 6 head, 845 to 1060 lbs., 47.50 to 52.50 (50.59) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1640 to 1755 lbs., 77.50 to 80.00 (79.17) average; 3 head, 1495 to 1685 lbs., 75.00 low; 2 head, 1180 to 1200 lbs., 70.00 low light weight.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 1250.00; over 8 years old, open, 9 head, 1100 lbs., 960.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.