Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,738 head of cattle selling on March 12, compared to 1,383 head on March 5, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 1,725 head of feeder cattle and 13 head of slaughter cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,352 head of feeder cattle and 31 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the prevoius week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $10 to as much as $20 lower. The trade activity was moderate on light to moderate demand. The global markets continue to fall as public events are closed due to coronavirus, which has a trickle effect on the cattle markets. The CME feeder cattle board was locked down the limit. The supply included 99% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 32% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 1% was slaughter cattle with 71% cows and 29% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
