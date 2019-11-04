Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,852 head of cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 2,827 head on Oct. 17, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were fully steady. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. A blast of winter swept across the panhandle brought temperatures down to the 30s and snow fell during the sale. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling with a much lower undertone. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 43% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 282 lbs., 170.00; 4 head, 318 lbs., 190.00; 38 head, 374 lbs., 182.00; 24 head, 400 to 404 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (172.24); 49 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 154.00 to 157.50 (155.75); 32 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (150.94); 44 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (141.27); 6 head, 583 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 18 head, 574 lbs., 122.00 full; 49 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (138.24) unweaned; 18 head, 678 lbs., 141.00; 45 head, 667 to 692 lbs., 125.50 to 137.00 (130.31) unweaned; 23 head, 719 lbs., 139.50; 26 head, 738 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 721 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 166 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (143.88); 35 head, 821 to 844 lbs., 113.50 to 120.00 (116.36) fleshy; 14 head, 887 lbs., 125.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 332 lbs., 149.00; 24 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (139.32); 8 head, 468 lbs., 150.00; 21 head, 536 to 542 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.41); 53 head, 677 lbs., 135.00; 28 head, 692 lbs., 118.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 372 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 603 lbs., 127.00; 22 head, 682 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 312 lbs., 174.00; 74 head, 378 to 389 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.10); 9 head, 415 to 436 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.43); 17 head, 462 lbs., 140.00; 116 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (134.02); 25 head, 564 lbs., 126.50 to 133.00 (130.66); 7 head, 586 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 20 head, 614 lbs., 140.50; 18 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.69) unweaned; 163 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 143.25 to 145.50 (144.86); 45 head, 681 to 686 lbs., 100.00 to 129.00 (115.52) fleshy; 2 head, 675 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 8 head, 718 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 23 head, 752 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 763 lbs., 127.00 full; 5 head, 765 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 37 head, 808 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 424 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 479 lbs., 130.00; 24 head, 518 to 541 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.78); 5 head, 624 lbs., 110.00 full; 7 head, 894 lbs., 104.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 649 lbs., 112.00; 10 head, 718 lbs., 117.00; 12 head, 775 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 514 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1300 to 1650 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (40.35) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1115 to 1475 lbs., 40.00 to 44.00 (41.44) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 970 to 1240 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (40.30) average; 2 head, 1025 to 1040 lbs., 35.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1700 lbs., 75.00 average; 1 head, 1270 lbs., 65.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 735.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 585.00.
