Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,681 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 2,901 head on Feb. 20, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 1,643 head of feeder cattle, 34 head of slaughter cattle and four head of replacement cattle. A week ago the total included 2,852 head of feeder cattle and 49 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were selling $3 to $10 lower. The trade activity and demand were moderate. The feeder and live cattle CME board has continued to take hits all week following volatile stock markets. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 47% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 68% cows and 32% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
