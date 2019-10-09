Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,742 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 1,411 head on Sept. 26, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady on limited comparable sales. The trade activity and demand were moderate. There were several loads of steers available in the offering coming off grass with thin-fleshed condition. Heavy rain was felt around the trading area along with fall-like temperatures. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 72% steers, 27% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows, 3% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 331 lbs., 150.00; 28 head. 401 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 450 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 511 lbs., 145.00; 26 head, 611 to 630 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (137.03); 26 head, 611 to 630 lbs., 133.50 to 137.00 (135.63) unweaned; 82 head, 700 to 705 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.78); 24 head, 719 lbs., 140.00 full; 49 head, 713 lbs., 153.50 thin fleshed; 28 head, 708 to 749 lbs., 121.00 to 121.50 (121.14) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 50 head, 581 to 589lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.08); 18 head, 739 lbs., 137.50; 81 head, 713 lbs., 151.50 thin fleshed; 273 head, 771 lbs., 147.25; 31 head, 811 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 330 lbs., 130.00; 30 head, 430 lbs., 125.00; 74 head, 598 lbs., 117.50; 55 head, 652 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 773 lbs., 110.00; 166 head, 787 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 523 lbs., 98.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 299 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 401 lbs., 137.50; 11 head, 491 lbs., 133.50; 31 head, 518 to 542 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (127.11); 6 head, 587 lbs., 125.00; 50 head, 616 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (116.57) unweaned; 45 head, 691 lbs., 134.50; 52 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.42) unweaned; 10 head, 755 lbs., 106.00 unweaned; 3 head, 892 lbs., 95.00 full; 5 head, 903 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 675 to 679 lbs., 120.50 to 124.50 (122.50); 11 head, 666 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 27 head, 367 lbs., 118.00; 81 head, 535 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 618 lbs., 109.00; 4 head, 753 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 16 head, 700 lbs., 64.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1445 to 1585 lbs., 47.50 to 50.00 (49.51) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1155 to 1285 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.49) average; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 45.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 900 to 1190 lbs., 47.50 to 50.00 (48.39) average; 12 head, 890 to 1155 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (43.06) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2015 lbs., 72.50 average.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1050 lbs., 1150.00.
